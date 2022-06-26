223993 JAMAL BELL Jun 26, 2022 23 min ago 1 of 2 BELL, JAMAL 06/25/2022Age: 48 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 215INTERFER EMERGENCY COMUNNICATIONS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Assault Status Nbnd Status Bond Type Female Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector