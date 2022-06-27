PURVIS, THOMAS CLARENCE 06/26/2022

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 180

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $750.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-EXCEEDING POSTED SPEED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

