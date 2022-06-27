224005 SHELTON MCCOTTER Jun 27, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 MCCOTTER, SHELTON LEVON 06/26/2022Age: 46 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 209FTA-FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Mccotter Shelton Levon Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector