224023 MIGUEL VILLARREAL Jun 29, 2022 Jun 29, 2022 Updated 55 min ago 1 of 2 VILLARREAL, MIGUEL DANIEL 06/27/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 180PROBATION VIOLATION- ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSELL OR DELIVER HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $5000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING SCHEDULE II - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING SCHEDULE II - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET