RODGERS, TREMAINE DEKALE 06/27/2022

Age: 37 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 180

COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT INFLICTING SERIOUS INJURY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT SERIOUS BODLIY INJURY - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET