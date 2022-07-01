224029 MALIK WESTON Jul 1, 2022 Jul 1, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago WESTON, MALIK YASIR 06/28/2022Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 155RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector