155373_142.jpg MALIK WESTON

WESTON, MALIK YASIR 06/28/2022

Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 155

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET