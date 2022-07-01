ROACH, NATHAN EUGENE 06/28/2022

Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 170

INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET