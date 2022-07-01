418604_011.jpg JOCQUEZ DAVIS

DAVIS, JOCQUEZ QUANTYE 06/28/2022

Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 219

ATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $1000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPPIED PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET