224045 STACIE ESTEP Jul 1, 2022 Jul 1, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago ESTEP, STACIE DENNISHA 06/28/2022Age: 29 Sex: F Race: W Height: 503 Weight: 203OBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET