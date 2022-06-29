224050 ANTWAN CRANDELL Jun 29, 2022 32 min ago 1 of 2 CRANDELL, ANTWAN ELLIS 06/29/2022Age: 48 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 208RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETNONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $230.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTEFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Antwan Crandell Law Criminal Law Antwan Ellis Status Incl Status Officer Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector