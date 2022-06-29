CRANDELL, ANTWAN ELLIS 06/29/2022

Age: 48 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 208

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $230.00 Type: USC Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

INTEFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags