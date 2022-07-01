44414_181.jpg RICKY TRIPP

TRIPP, RICKY LYNN 06/29/2022

Age: 62 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 240

POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

TRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN(2) - FELONY Bond: $800000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

TRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN(2) - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET