DUNLOW, DARYL WAYNE 06/29/2022

Age: 51 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 165

AID & ABET LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWIMSD METHAMPHETAMINE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags