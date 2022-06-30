224083 MAYA AIZHULOVA Jun 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 AIZHULOVA, MAYA 06/30/2022Age: 22 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 130RECKLESS DRVG - WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Maya Aizhulova Status Incl Status Misdemeanor Linguistics Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector