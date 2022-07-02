345693_072.jpg RUSSHAD GARDNER

GARDNER, RUSSHAD CYRESE 06/30/2022

Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 150

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA - BREAKING OR ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA - INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA - SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET