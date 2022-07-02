HARRIS, PATRICK DUSHAY 06/30/2022

Age: 44 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 180

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FAIL TO STOP-STEADY RED LIGHT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET