HINES, ROY LEE 06/30/2022

Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 155

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F) - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET