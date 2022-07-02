RODGERS, DOMINIQUE TERRAL 07/01/2022

Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 120

BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE (3) - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

