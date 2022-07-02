MIMS, MICAH RISHAUD 07/01/2022

Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 258

AID AND ABET ARMED ROBBERY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY CONSPIRACY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

AWDWIKISI - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

