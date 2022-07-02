This product covers Eastern North Carolina
**Struggling Tropical Storm Colin continues to drift northeast**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Onslow, East
Carteret, Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke
Island, and West Carteret
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 200 miles west-southwest of Buxton NC or about 120 miles
west-southwest of Morehead City NC
- 34.0N 78.6W
- Storm Intensity 40 mph
- Movement Northeast or 45 degrees at 7 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Struggling Tropical Storm Colin continues to drift slowly northeast
across the Carolinas tonight through Sunday, bringing gusty winds
mainly to coastal areas, periods of heavy rain, and the threat for a
few isolated tornadoes.
Wind gusts to tropical storm force could lead to some downed trees and
isolated power outages. Tornadoes may result in areas of locally
enhanced damage. Heavy rain bands could bring a threat of localized
flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and
the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and seas building to 6 to 8 feet
creating treacherous conditions for mariners. The threat for stronger
and more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* FLOODING RAIN:
Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible
limited impacts across Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts
include:
- Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents.
Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen
and overflow in spots.
- Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually
vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water
occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become
near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge
closures.
* TORNADOES:
Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts
across locations along the Crystal Coast and Outer Banks. Potential
impacts include:
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
Elsewhere across Eastern North Carolina, little to no impact is
anticipated.
* WIND:
Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts mainly
across coastal communities along the Crystal Coast and Outer Banks.
Potential impacts in this area include:
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are
shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over.
- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban
or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on
bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
Elsewhere across Eastern North Carolina, little to no impact is
anticipated.
* OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS:
Dangerous Rip Currents associated with the wind and waves generated by Colin will
occur through the long holiday weekend. Please follow the advice of the local beach
patrols if going to the beach the next couple of days.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including
possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately.
For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling
trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to
a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open
for those under evacuation orders.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and
property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a
safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.
If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in
which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which
it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay
attention for instructions from local authorities.
Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone
area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded
roadway. Remember, turn around don't drown!
If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter
quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not
prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter
options.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets
for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes
to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather
warnings.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Newport/Morehead City NC around 11 PM EDT, or sooner if
conditions warrant.