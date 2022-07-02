Weather Alert

This product covers Eastern North Carolina **Struggling Tropical Storm Colin continues to drift northeast** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, and West Carteret * STORM INFORMATION: - About 200 miles west-southwest of Buxton NC or about 120 miles west-southwest of Morehead City NC - 34.0N 78.6W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement Northeast or 45 degrees at 7 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Struggling Tropical Storm Colin continues to drift slowly northeast across the Carolinas tonight through Sunday, bringing gusty winds mainly to coastal areas, periods of heavy rain, and the threat for a few isolated tornadoes. Wind gusts to tropical storm force could lead to some downed trees and isolated power outages. Tornadoes may result in areas of locally enhanced damage. Heavy rain bands could bring a threat of localized flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and seas building to 6 to 8 feet creating treacherous conditions for mariners. The threat for stronger and more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include: - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across locations along the Crystal Coast and Outer Banks. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across Eastern North Carolina, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts mainly across coastal communities along the Crystal Coast and Outer Banks. Potential impacts in this area include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across Eastern North Carolina, little to no impact is anticipated. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: Dangerous Rip Currents associated with the wind and waves generated by Colin will occur through the long holiday weekend. Please follow the advice of the local beach patrols if going to the beach the next couple of days. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don't drown! If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC around 11 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.