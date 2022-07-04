224148 JAHLEEL SMITH Jul 4, 2022 Jul 4, 2022 Updated 58 min ago 1 of 2 SMITH, JAHLEEL RAMONZ 07/03/2022Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 125EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/ TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETNO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector