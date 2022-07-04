HARVEY, QUAASHUN DEMETRIUS 07/03/2022

Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 170

OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FORGERY OF INSTRUMENT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FORGERY OF INSTRUMENT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET