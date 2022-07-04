DEBERRY, MICHAEL ROMOND 07/03/2022

Age: 41 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 150

PWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET