BEAMON, JEROME MICQUEL 07/03/2022

Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 140

POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET