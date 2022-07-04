BATTLE, OCTAVIS DESHAWN 07/03/2022

Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 140

LARCENY OF MOTOR FUEL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET