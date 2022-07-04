BATTLE, OCTAVIS TREVON 07/03/2022

Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 200

LARCENY, MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags