BRUCE, DYAMOND DELOIS 07/05/2022

Age: 18 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 156

CONSPIRACY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT AND BATTERY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

