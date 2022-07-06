ALLEN, GREGORY LEWIS 07/05/2022
Age: 39 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 210
FTA/PROBATION VIOLATION OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: July 6, 2022 @ 8:51 pm
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Greene, central Pitt and southwestern Martin Counties through 930 PM EDT... At 839 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Elm City, or 12 miles southwest of Tarboro, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Greenville, Winterville, Ayden, Farmville, Bethel, Bell Arthur, House, Bruce, Ormondsville, Roundtree, Lizzie, East Carolina University, Pitt Greenville Airport, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, Fountain, Castoria, Walstonburg and Falkland. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
