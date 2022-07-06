...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Greene,
central Pitt and southwestern Martin Counties through 930 PM EDT...
At 839 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles east of Elm City, or 12 miles southwest of Tarboro, moving east
at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Greenville, Winterville, Ayden, Farmville, Bethel, Bell Arthur,
House, Bruce, Ormondsville, Roundtree, Lizzie, East Carolina
University, Pitt Greenville Airport, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, Fountain,
Castoria, Walstonburg and Falkland.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
224193 DONNYSHA RIDLEY
RIDLEY, DONNYSHA VERSHAWN 07/05/2022
Age: 24 Sex: F Race: B Height: 500 Weight: 160
ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI