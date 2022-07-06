BOND, TRAVIS MARQUAVIAS 07/06/2022

Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 150

INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags