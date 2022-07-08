MOORE, JERMAINE 07/06/2022

Age: 47 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 226

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSUALT - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET