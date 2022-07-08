HAWLEY, APRIL MARIE 07/06/2022

Age: 30 Sex: F Race: W Height: 503 Weight: 160

BREAKING OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY AFTER B & E - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY OF A FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET