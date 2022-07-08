JONES, LOPEZ DIARE 07/06/2022

Age: 58 Sex: M Race: B Height: 606 Weight: 225

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

TRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $1000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONSPIRE SELL/DELIVER HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET