BAKER, TYRON MALIKE 07/06/2022

Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 194

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS. STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PAROLE VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET