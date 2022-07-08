FOGGS, DEMETRIUS DONTRELL 07/06/2022

Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 135

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET