224218 TERRANCE BAKER Jul 7, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 BAKER, TERRANCE VONTRELL 07/06/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 175POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET