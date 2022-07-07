GIRARD, JESSIE ALLAN 07/07/2022

Age: 29 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 245

INTERFER EMERG COMUNNICATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags