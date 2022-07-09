PUGH, ELIZABETH SPEIGHT 07/07/2022

Age: 57 Sex: F Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 188

FAILURE TO APPEAR- FELONY - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-COMMON LAW FORGERY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-COMMON LAW FORGERY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-COMMON LAW UTTERING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET