TABRON, BRANDON DESHONE 07/07/2022

Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 160

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET