JENNINGS, TORIAN LAQUAN 07/07/2022

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 140

FTA- DISORDERLY CONDUCT PUBLIC BLDG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET