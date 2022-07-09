SPRUILL, JALEN JAEQUAN 07/07/2022

Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 130

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

M/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF SCHOOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET