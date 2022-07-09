HOWINGTON, QUAYSHAUN DEONTE 07/07/2022

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 223

FTA-DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $200.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT DRIVER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET