ROGERS, KELVIN CORTEZ 07/08/2022

Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 175

POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET