SUGGS, CHRISTYLESS TALEK 07/08/2022

Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 169

NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $572.00 Type: USC Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DV-PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET