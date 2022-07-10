MCIVER, ERIC TYSHAWN 07/08/2022

Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 606 Weight: 343

CONSP OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRET - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

CONSP OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRET - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

STALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

INTERFER EMERGENCY COMUNNICATIONS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPPIED PROPERTY - FELONY Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BURGLARY, FIRST DEGREE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAKING OR ENTERING TERRORIZE INJURE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA/DRIVE LEFT OF CENTER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA/DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET