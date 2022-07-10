224267 JONI HOWARD Jul 10, 2022 Jul 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HOWARD, JONI LEESHAY 07/08/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 130INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRACY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDW SERIOUS INJURY - FELONY Bond: $150000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDIS WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPPIED PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector