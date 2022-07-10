WILLIAMS, RAHEIM CHARLES 07/09/2022

Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 170

DISORDERLY CONDUCT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET