KELLEY, YOLANDA GENESIS 07/09/2022

Age: 47 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 190

DISORDERLY CONDUCT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MAL CONDUCT BY PRINSONER/THROW - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags