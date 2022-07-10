224289 YOLANDA KELLEY Jul 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 KELLEY, YOLANDA GENESIS 07/09/2022Age: 47 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 190DISORDERLY CONDUCT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAL CONDUCT BY PRINSONER/THROW - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Incl Status Law Crime Criminal Law Felony Yolanda Kelley Injury Conduct Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector