ROSS, JUSTIN EMMANUEL 07/09/2022

Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 150

FTA/DWLR NOT IMPARIED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA/SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags