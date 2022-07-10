224300 DANIEL THOMPSON Jul 10, 2022 55 min ago 1 of 2 THOMPSON, DANIEL 07/09/2022Age: 67 Sex: M Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 160MISDEMEANOR DEATH BY VEHICLE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFAIL TO STOP-STEADY RED LIGHT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Daniel Thompson Fail Bond Death Type Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector