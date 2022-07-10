THOMPSON, DANIEL 07/09/2022

Age: 67 Sex: M Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 160

MISDEMEANOR DEATH BY VEHICLE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FAIL TO STOP-STEADY RED LIGHT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags